Arizona county had largest white, Black, Hispanic growth

Metro Phoenix's Maricopa County had among the biggest population growth in white, Black and Hispanic residents last year, as well as the biggest increase overall of any U.S. county, while Riverside and San Bernardino counties in California's Inland Empire had some of the largest jumps in Hispanic residents, according to population estimates released Thursday.
Fort Bend County in metro Houston, Maricopa County and Tarrant County, home to Fort Worth, Texas, had the largest county-level growth in Black residents. Asian resident increases were largest in metro Dallas, Southern California's Orange County and metro Seattle's King County, according to 2021 estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.