Arizona budget that slashes taxes advancing amid opposition

PHOENIX (AP) — The group that represents Arizona's cities and towns told lawmakers on Tuesday that a proposed $1.5 billion-a-year state income tax cut would lower its members' share of revenue by more than $280 million a year and lead to cuts in services.
The opposition from the Arizona League of Cities and Towns is one of several stumbling blocks the tax cut package — the centerpiece of the $12.8 billion state budget proposal — faces as majority Republicans push to pass it this week. The League urged lawmakers to increase the share of state income tax that cities currently receive. Cities have received 15% of income tax revenue since 1972.