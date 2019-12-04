Arizona bill would require students say Pledge of Allegiance

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker wants to make it harder for schoolchildren to avoid saying the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning.

Republican Rep. John Fillmore of Apache Junction introduced legislation that would require students to recite the pledge each morning unless a parent excuses them. Schools would also be required to set aside at least a minute each day for “quiet reflection and moral reasoning.”

Arizona schools are currently required designate time for students to recite the pledge if they wish, but the law doesn't require participation.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said the proposal is unconstitutional.

Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday that he wasn't aware students aren't required to say the pledge. He said he doesn't comment on pending legislation but he thinks it's a good idea recite the pledge.

"I'm a fan of the Pledge of Allegiance," he told reporters. “I would be hopeful that all of our kids, especially our kids in grade school, would begin each day with the pledge.”

Fillmore's bill may be considered after the Legislature convenes in January.