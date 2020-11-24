Arizona average of new COVID cases doubles in past 2 weeks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time within six days as the current surge in the coronavirus outbreak saw the state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases double in the past two weeks.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,544 new cases and 51 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 306,868 cases and 6,515 deaths. Arizona on Monday reported no deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases went from 1,651 on Nov. 9 to 3,630 on Monday. according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The number of known infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations continued to increase, reaching 2,084 as of Monday, including 474 patients in intensive-care units' beds.

The state's coronavirus dashboard indicated that 11% of the state’s ICU beds were vacant Tuesday, up from 10% on Sunday and Monday, but far below the 26% empty on Sept. 26 before the impact of the current surge.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

