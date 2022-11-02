Arizona: What to expect on election night

Control of the U.S. Senate and House could go directly through Arizona as Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly tries to win a full term after nabbing the last two years of the late Sen. John McCain’s seat in 2018. He faces a rough challenge from Republican Blake Masters. Meanwhile, Republicans buoyed by redistricting are eying two, possibly three House seats now held by Democrats. And Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump — and who back his unfounded claims that he lost because of election fraud — are hoping to nab the governor’s office, secretary of state and attorney general. Democratic candidates for those offices are campaigning on abortion rights and pushing back hard against the election denialism that GOP candidates have embraced.
Here’s a look at what to expect on election night: