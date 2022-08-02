Arizona House speaker who rejected Trump pleas faces voters

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican speaker of the Arizona House faces voters Tuesday and the anger of supporters of former President Donald Trump after he rejected pleas to help overturn the 2020 election results and testified before Congress about the efforts.
Speaker Rusty Bowers is trying to move to the state Senate because of term limits and faces an opponent who criticizes him for refusing to help Trump or go along with a contentious 2021 “audit” that Republican leaders in the Senate commissioned.