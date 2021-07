JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Arguments are scheduled to be made Monday in a case challenging Alaska's new voter-approved election system, which would end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections.

The changes, narrowly approved by voters in November, are set to take effect for next year's elections, when voters will decide races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and the governor and lieutenant governor. A Superior Court judge in Anchorage will hear arguments.