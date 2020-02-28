Are Wilton kids being driven by “likes?”

Psychologist Susan Bauerfeld will discuss managing the impact of digital devices and content at a program on March 4.

This month, Wilton Youth Council will offer two free events that have technology at their core. Both are open to parents with children of all ages, and students in middle and high school.

“Cell phones, social media, video games and the whole world of the internet are part of our lives now. We have constant access to information and entertainment in a way that didn’t exist a generation ago,” says Kerianne Fanelli, a Wilton Youth Council board member. “We hope to empower parents and their kids to make informed choices. All of us, adults and kids, can learn something about how to manage these tools.”

The first program is a screening of “LIKE: A Documentary about the Impact of Social Media on Our Lives,” on Wednesday, March 4, at 7 p.m., in the Wilton High School Little Theater, 395 Danbury Road.

Presented with Fusion Academy, SPED*NET Wilton, the Wilton High School PTSA and Wilton Public Schools, it will be followed by a discussion with psychologist Susan Bauerfeld, Ph.D., and Chris Parrott, B.P.S., chartered counseling psychologist, popular speakers on the topic of managing the impact of digital devices and content.

“We are excited because Dr. Bauerfeld and Ms. Parrott will be joined by Libby LaRoche, a student from Western Connecticut State University. Libby is a senior in college, and we think it will be so valuable for middle and high school students and their parents to have a young adult participate in this conversation,” says Heather Reading, another youth council board member. “Libby grew up with social media. She is a digital native, so she brings a unique perspective.”

On March 24, Alicia Farrell, Ph.D., will return to Wilton for “Raising the Touch Screen Generation: The Role of Technology in our Children’s Lives.” She will explore the fine line between healthy and unhealthy technology use (screen-time, social media, entertainment) and how parents, mentors and educators can help children walk it.

The community may choose one of two opportunities to hear Farrell: 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room.

“After the LIKE movie, Dr. Farrell’s talk is a great way to pull the lens back a bit, and take a look not just at social media, but all of the other ways in which we use technology,” says Fanelli. “We are grateful to the Kiwanis Club of Wilton and Wilton Library for their support in bringing this popular speaker to town. Dr. Farrell always gets rave reviews.”

More information about both events and registration links are available at wiltonyouth.org. Email Genevieve Eason at geason@wiltonyouth.org with questions.