Aquarion Water Co. names next president

Don Morrissey has been selected as the next president of Aquarion Water Company.

Aquarion Water Company, the Bridgeport-based Eversource Energy subsidiary, announced Monday that it will appoint Don Morrissey as president.

The Newtown resident has been with Aquarion for 25 years and has served as its chief financial officer and executive vice president since 2012.

Morrissey will succeed current president and CEO Charles Firlotte as he prepares to retire at the end of the year. The leadership change is supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, according to a press release.

“Chuck’s commitment to excellence, his high energy execution and his inspirational leadership have been a significant factor in his success,” Eversource Chairman, President and CEO Jim Judge said in a press release.“Don’s extensive knowledge of our industry, breadth of responsibilities across the organization, and strong leadership skills make him the ideal person to assume the top role at Aquarion going forward.”

Morrissey touts 25 years with Aquarion and has taken point on finance, accounting, mergers & acquisitions, risk management and treasury, according to a press release. He also serves as President of Aquarion’s Homeowners Safety Valve Company and on the boards of the National Association of Water Companies and the Newtown Forest Association.

Firlotte is slated to retire on December 31, ending his 32-year career with the company, including four years with Aquarion’s former parent company The Kelda Group in Englan. He has been CEO and president of the Aquarion for the past 16 years.