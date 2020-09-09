Applicant withdraws affordable housing plan in Wilton

Proposed exterior elevation for 17 apartments at 3 Hubbard Road in Wilton. The plan, originally submitted to the town in Jaunuary 2020, has since been withdrawn. Proposed exterior elevation for 17 apartments at 3 Hubbard Road in Wilton. The plan, originally submitted to the town in Jaunuary 2020, has since been withdrawn. Photo: Crosskey Architects Photo: Crosskey Architects Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Applicant withdraws affordable housing plan in Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — An affordable housing project in Wilton has been shelved.

The project called for the construction of 17 apartments — a mix of affordable and market rate — to be built at 3 Hubbard Road in Wilton Center.

A site development plan for the project was submitted on Jan. 22, but was recently withdrawn by the applicant according to Planning and Zoning Director Michael Wrinn.

The application was made under section 8-30g of the Connecticut General Statutes, which allows developers to build affordable housing units in municipalities.

It came less than a month after the town’s moratorium on affordable housing expired, and was the first 8-30g application since then.

The project was to be called The IVE at Wilton Center — The Woods, and was to be built on one and a quarter acres, behind The IVE apartment building now at that address.

The plan called for construction of a three-floor building measuring 39 and a-half feet tall.

There would have been 14 two-bedroom apartments and three three-bedroom apartments encompassing 20,000 square feet.

On the affordability front, two apartments would have been offered for rent to families whose income was less than 60 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever was less.

Three apartments would have been offered to families whose income was less than or equal to 80 percent of the area or statewide median income, whichever was less.

Wrinn did not know why the application was withdrawn. “P&Z had not gotten to the point of reviewing it,” he said.

Casey Healy, attorney for the applicant, Three Hubbard Rd LLC, could not be reached for comment.

Before it was withdrawn, the project was moving along steadily through the town’s application process, with Planning and Zoning set to review it.

At the outset in January, the applicant had taken the time and expense to submit a number of exhibits with the application, including a site development plan, vicinity sketch, surveys, floor plans, utility grading and drainage plans, a stormwater engineering report, landscape and lighting plans, and a traffic and parking study.

The project was reviewed by the Department of Public Works in June, which said it would require approval to connect additional units into the sanitary sewer system, and would be subject to a sewer capital assessment as required by the Water Pollution Control Authority.

In July, the project was reviewed by the Village District Design Advisory Committee, which focused its review on the impact to the character of Wilton Center’s village district. The committee acts in an advisory capacity to the Planning and Zoning Commission.

That committee made four recommendations:

Creating sidewalks or a means for pedestrians to get to Wilton Center and constructing stairs to connect the new building to existing apartments and a daycare center.

Expanding brick veneer, proposed for the front base of the building, to wrap around the entire base of the building.

Make changes on two covered entrances and removal/change of pediments on them.

Add texture to a concrete retaining wall or possible ivy plantings in order to give apartment residents a more pleasant view.

The applicant sought to install blue-colored doors at the building’s entrances, which the committee approved.

