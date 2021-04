CLAYTON, Ind. (AP) — Apple is planning a $100 million distribution center near Indianapolis that could employ nearly 500 workers by the end of 2024, company and state officials announced Monday.

The distribution hub will be located in the Hendricks County town of Clayton, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Indianapolis, and will be operated by XPO Logistics Supply Chain. The center is expected to accelerate delivery times for Apple customers in Indiana and the rest of the country.