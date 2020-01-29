Annual Vermont Farm Show runs through Thursday

ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — The annual Vermont Farm Show is underway in Essex Junction with a focus on the future of farming.

The three-day event at the Champlain Valley Exposition has more than 150 exhibitors this year. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture has a booth offering help and advice to farmers seeking to try new crops or marketing strategies, WCAX-TV reported.

Wednesday evening is consumers' night in which visitors can sample and buy local food, beverages and crafts and watch state legislators compete in a cooking competition against the Agency of Agriculture.

Various agriculture groups also hold meetings at the show, including the Vermont Beekeepers Association and the Vermont Sheep & Goat Association. The annual dairy farmers' banquet takes place on Thursday, the last day of the event.