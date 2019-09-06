Anniversary celebration ends with Georgia couple's death

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia couple celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary died after their car hydroplaned while returning from Georgia Southern University's season opening football game against LSU.

Danny and Julie Hagan, of Guyton, were in the stands for Saturday's game in Baton Rouge. The fatal accident happened Sunday on Interstate 16 near Swainsboro.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia State Patrol says the driver lost control in the rain. The car hit a tree in a median.

Troopers say 45-year-old Danny Hagan died at the scene; 43-year-old Julie Hagan died at Augusta University Medical Center.

The couple had three children, all students at Georgia Southern.

Multiple fundraising accounts for the family have been set up through GoFundMe, Powerco Federal Credit Union, where Julie Hagan worked, and at Queensborough National Bank in Rincon.

