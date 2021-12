3 1 of 3 Dima Gavrysh Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Dima Gavrysh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel “Interview with the Vampire,” died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.