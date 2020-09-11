Animal trap found in Wilton Forest had live raccoon in it

Baby raccoon from “The Animal Kingdom” by Randal Ford (Rizzoli New York). Wilton police are looking for the owner of a metal animal trap that was found in the Town Forest on Branch Brook Road with a live raccoon in it. less Baby raccoon from “The Animal Kingdom” by Randal Ford (Rizzoli New York). Wilton police are looking for the owner of a metal animal trap that was found in the Town Forest on Branch Brook Road with a live ... more Photo: Randal Ford / Randal Ford Photo: Randal Ford / Randal Ford Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Animal trap found in Wilton Forest had live raccoon in it 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — Police are looking for the owner of a metal animal trap which was recently recovered at the entrance to the Town Forest on Branch Brook Road.

The trap contained a live raccoon that was left to die, police said. It is now under the care of Animal Control.

Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said he believes the trap originated at a residence and was dumped into the forest. It is not legal to trap animals on town property.

Relocation of trapped raccoons is prohibited under Connecticut General Statutes Section 26-57, according to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Raccoons that cannot be released on-site are prohibited from relocation due to their risk for rabies. Relocated wildlife generally have low survivability; they wander extensively; and they have the potential to cause harm to other wildlife and be a nuisance for people near the release site, according to DEEP.

For professional assistance in controlling raccoons, Connecticut licenses Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators who can evict, trap, and release on-site or trap and euthanize raccoons, as well as complete repairs to prevent recurring conflicts.

The owner of the trap can claim it at police headquarters, 240 Danbury Road, Wilton.