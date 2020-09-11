Animal trap found in Wilton Forest had live raccoon in it
WILTON — Police are looking for the owner of a metal animal trap which was recently recovered at the entrance to the Town Forest on Branch Brook Road.
The trap contained a live raccoon that was left to die, police said. It is now under the care of Animal Control.
Wilton Police Lt. Gregg Phillipson said he believes the trap originated at a residence and was dumped into the forest. It is not legal to trap animals on town property.
Relocation of trapped raccoons is prohibited under Connecticut General Statutes Section 26-57, according to the state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).
Raccoons that cannot be released on-site are prohibited from relocation due to their risk for rabies. Relocated wildlife generally have low survivability; they wander extensively; and they have the potential to cause harm to other wildlife and be a nuisance for people near the release site, according to DEEP.
For professional assistance in controlling raccoons, Connecticut licenses Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators who can evict, trap, and release on-site or trap and euthanize raccoons, as well as complete repairs to prevent recurring conflicts.
The owner of the trap can claim it at police headquarters, 240 Danbury Road, Wilton.