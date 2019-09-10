Andrew Mais of Wilton joins international insurance committee

Andrew Mais of Wilton has been named to the International Association of Insurance Supervisors Executive Committee. Andrew Mais of Wilton has been named to the International Association of Insurance Supervisors Executive Committee. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Andrew Mais of Wilton joins international insurance committee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

State of Connecticut Insurance Commissioner Andrew N. Mais of Wilton has been elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS).

The IAIS is the international standard-setting body responsible for developing and implementing global principles, standards and guidance for the supervision of the insurance sector.

It conducts activities through a committee system led by the Executive Committee. “Connecticut is home to some of the largest insurers in the United States and also serves as the U.S. headquarters for many foreign insurers who operate internationally. Commissioner Mais is an excellent choice to represent U.S. consumers,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “Connecticut’s leadership internationally is good for the industry and the industry is good for Connecticut.”

“The state-based system in the U.S. works because of member participation, and that need is magnified when we look globally," said Mais. “I am excited to work with my U.S. and international colleagues at the IAIS, including implementing the new IAIS strategic plan in a meaningful way that truly gives regulators the tools they need to protect consumers and markets internationally.”

Established in 1994, the IAIS is a voluntary membership organization of insurance supervisors and regulators from more than 200 jurisdictions, constituting 97 percent of the world's insurance premiums. It is the international standard-setting body responsible for developing and assisting in the implementation of principles, standards and other supporting material for the supervision of the insurance sector.