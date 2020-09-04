Ancona rides 100 miles on the Wilton NRVT

WILTON — Anyone who misses Mitch Ancona on his first lap along the east loop of the Norwalk River Valley Trail will have many opportunities to catch him.

Ancona plans to ride 100 miles in an effort to raise money and awareness to continue building the trail.

The DIY DK 100 Mitch Ancona Ride is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, beginning at 8 a.m. at the parking lot on Twin Oaks Lane. Ancona will ride his single-speed bike along the wide, stone-dust trail on the two-mile loop some 50 times.

Ancona is the owner of Ancona Wines in Ridgefield and Wilton and is a longtime supporter of the NRVT. He supports the NRVT “so others can have a safe place to ride a bike or walk.”

Trail-lovers are invited to support Ancona by riding with him or cheering him on signs, cowbells, whistles or whatever other means of support they wish to use. Supporters are asked to wear masks and ensure they observe social distancing while on the trail.

Donations may be made to nrvt-trail.com. Ancona will continue until he completes the 100 miles. And please make sure that you observe social distancing on the NRVT.

During the coronavirus crisis, use of the NRVT has spiked by over 260 percent. There are eight miles of completed trail and 22 more miles to build to link Norwalk, Wilton, Redding, Ridgefield and Danbury from Calf Pasture Beach to Rogers Park.

All proceeds from this event help build more community-friendly, multipurpose trail.