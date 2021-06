ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The outgoing mayoral administration in Anchorage is asking the local Assembly to make changes to the city's criminal code that it says would allow for more effective prosecution of child or vulnerable adult abuse cases.

During a recent Anchorage Assembly meeting, some people said they were concerned the proposed changes could make it easier for the city to prosecute parents for disciplining children in reasonable ways, the Anchorage Daily News reported.