Analysis: Mississippi pump fight unresolved as Trump departs EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Jan. 17, 2021 Updated: Jan. 17, 2021 5:03 p.m.
1 of4 Col. Robert Hilliard, commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District, speaks during a press conference Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, organized by the Environmental Protection Agency at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District facility in Vicksburg, Miss. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post via AP) Tim Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker speak during a press conference Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, organized by the Environmental Protection Agency at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District facility in Vicksburg, Miss. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post via AP) Tim Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Environmental Protection Agency Administration Andrew R. Wheeler speaks during a press conference Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, organized by the Environmental Protection Agency at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District facility in Vicksburg, Miss. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post via AP) Tim Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks during a press conference Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, organized by the Environmental Protection Agency at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District facility in Vicksburg, Miss. (Tim Reeves/The Vicksburg Post via AP) Tim Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Farmers and environmentalists have been arguing for decades over proposals for a massive federal flood-control project in the south Mississippi Delta. The fight is continuing into a new presidential administration.
Four conservation groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, with the ultimate goal of blocking construction of pumps in the Yazoo Backwater area north of Vicksburg.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS