Amodei tells business group he may run for Nevada governor

FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei answers a question during a town hall at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nev. The veteran northern Nevada Republican congressman told a Las Vegas business audience that he is considering a run for governor in 2022. A month after winning his fifth term in Congress, Amodei said during a Vegas Chamber virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 that members could expect to hear from him as he explores a possible gubernatorial run against Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei answers a question during a town hall at the Reno Sparks Convention Center in Reno, Nev. The veteran northern Nevada Republican ... more Photo: Andy Barron, AP Photo: Andy Barron, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Amodei tells business group he may run for Nevada governor 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A veteran northern Nevada Republican congressman is considering a run for governor in 2022.

A month after winning reelection to Congress, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei told a Vegas Chamber virtual audience on Wednesday that he's exploring a possible gubernatorial run, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported .

Amodei aide Logan Tucker on Thursday confirmed the newspaper report.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general who lost to Sisolak in 2018, are among others whose names have been mentioned as possible GOP challengers for Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Amodei defeated Democrat Patricia Ackerman and Janine Hansen of the Independent American Party in the Nov. 3 election for the congressional district covering a vast area of rural northern Nevada from Reno to Elko.

Amodei served in the state Senate and Assembly before he was elected to Congress in a 2011 special election held to fill the vacancy created when Heller was appointed to the U.S. Senate.