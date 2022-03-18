American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 12:06 p.m.
1 of15 Adrian Kellgren, director of industrial production of KelTec, holds a 9mm SUB2000 rifle, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. Kellgren’s family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 KelTec employee Bobby Cormier tests a 9mm SUB2000 rifle, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 KelTec employee Bobby Cormier looks through lines of rifles, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 KelTec 9mm SUB2000 rifles, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, are viewed in a testing room at a manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 KelTec employee James Cole loads testing rounds at their gun manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Boxed rifles sit ready to be shipped to dealers at a KelTec manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 KelTec employee Bobby Cormier proof-stamps 9mm SUB2000 rifles, similar to ones being shipped to Ukraine, at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Testing rounds used in the KelTec 9mm SUB2000 rifles are viewed at their manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Employee John Marra moves pallets containing a shipment of 9mm SUB2000 rifles awaiting shipment to Ukraine at the KelTec gun manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The Florida-based company decided to donate the weapons to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement after it could no longer locate a longtime civilian customer in Odessa that had ordered $200,000 worth of rifles before Vladimire Putin's invasion. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Pallets containing a shipment of 9mm SUB2000 rifles await shipment to Ukraine at the KelTec gun manufacturing facility on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Cocoa, Fla. The family-owned gun company was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Odessa suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Fearing the worst, the company decided to put those stranded 400 guns to good use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
MIAMI (AP) — Adrian Kellgren’s family-owned gun company in Florida was left holding a $200,000 shipment of semi-automatic rifles after a longtime customer in Ukraine suddenly went silent during Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country.
Fearing the worst, Kellgren and his company KelTec decided to put those stranded 400 guns to use, sending them to Ukraine's nascent resistance movement to help civilians fight back against a Russian military that has been repeatedly shelling their apartment buildings, schools, hospitals and hiding places.
Written By
JOSHUA GOODMAN