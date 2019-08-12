American Legion membership is expanded

Membership in the American Legion has been expanded following legislation Congress overwhelmingly passed and the president signed into law on July 30.

The legion helped write the law that says any veteran of the United States Armed Forces, or a government associated with the United States government, who served at least one day on active duty since Dec. 7, 1941, is now eligible to join The American Legion. This includes the National Guard and Reserves as well.

Previously, membership was open only to those who served at specific times of conflict. Service members whose tours coincided with peacetime were not eligible.

For information on the Legion or on joining Wilton’s Post 86, call Tom Moore at 203-918-3767 or email legionpost86@gmail.com.

“We have something for everyone of all ages, men and women, so please come visit the post, at 112 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, right next to the Village Market,” Moore said.

The post’s website at post86legion.org.