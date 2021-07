Contributed photo

The American Legion Post 86 in Wilton, is sponsoring a collection of goods for the men, and women of the veterans organization, the Homes for the Brave / PFC Nicholas Madaras Homes for homeless veterans, from Saturday, July 17, through Saturday, July 24, at the Post.

The Post is located at 112 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton Center, next to the Village Market.