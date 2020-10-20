Ambler Farm sells out drive-in concert to end series

Scarlett Jaehnig and her sister, Allison, have a little a fun during Ambler Farm's Red Barn Live drive-in concert on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Wilton, Connecticut.

WILTON — The concert attendees were in their cars, but the music wasn’t coming out of their radios as Ambler Farm presented its Red Barn Live concert as a drive-in on Oct. 17.

The farm’s final live “amplified” music event of the year was a sellout with 55 cars parked on the field. Some concertgoers enjoyed the show from inside their vehicles while others set up chairs to soak in not only the music but also the full fall ambiance.

Performing were two acts: American Idol contestant Hanna Campos with the band Mr. Know It All and John Torres of the band Color Fields + Friends.

They covered a wide range of music from Pink Floyd and Steely Dan to Amy Winehouse and Stevie Wonder. While those attending certainly got a bird’s-eye-view of the concert, the farm received several messages from neighbors who also enjoyed the live music from their backyards.

The farm plans to hold another live music event next year when the weather is warmer. Details will depend if COVID restrictions are still in place.