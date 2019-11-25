Ambler Farm’s annual holiday greens sale starts Nov. 30

WILTON — While retail shopping has “Black Friday” Ambler Farm has “Green Saturday,” with its annual holiday greens sale beginning the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The sale will open on Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale will take place outside the Red Barn at Ambler Farm at 257 Hurlbutt Street.

The greens sale is a Wilton tradition where shoppers may enjoy hot cocoa, cider and treats as they chat with friends and neighbors, and leave with freshly cut greens. Santa will visit the farm the first weekend.

The sale will offer Fraser fir trees, balsam trees, wreaths in various sizes and thick pine roping. The farm’s gift shop will include Ambler Farm merchandise, ornaments, and bottles of Ambler Farm maple syrup.

All proceeds will support Ambler Farm’s educational programs and continued restoration of the Raymond-Ambler House.

The Friends of Ambler Farm is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich the community through celebration of its agrarian heritage, active learning programs, sustainable agricultural practices and historic appreciation.

Information: amblerfarm.org.