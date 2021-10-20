Ambassador pick emphasizes US strengths in countering China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's pick for ambassador to Beijing told lawmakers considering his nomination on Wednesday that Americans should "have confidence in our strength” when dealing with the rise of China, a nation he said the U.S. and its allies could manage.
Nicholas Burns, a former senior State Department official and diplomat with decades of experience in Washington and overseas, testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at a time when the Biden administration is trying to swing U.S. focus overseas to managing competition with China. The post of China ambassador stands to be one of the most important for U.S. foreign policy.