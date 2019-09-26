Amazon to open first CT store in The Sono Collection

NORWALK — Nearly five years after Barnes & Noble closed its Connecticut Avenue store in Norwalk, the city is finally getting a replacement of sorts — from the online giant that used books as a springboard to ruling the retail industry, inside the brick-and-mortar colossus that is taking shape in South Norwalk despite that dominance.

Amazon is opening an Amazon 4-Star store location in Norwalk, the company confirmed Wednesday evening in response to a Hearst Connecticut Media query.

Amazon was included last year among the tentative tenants for The SoNo Collection, a new mall scheduled to open Oct. 11 in South Norwalk just off Interstate 95, but the lease had yet to be confirmed by developer Brookfield Properties.

Brookfield has yet to publish its final roster of retail tenants, which are slated to open on a rolling basis starting Oct. 11 on a schedule that will extend through the holidays and into early next year.

The Amazon arrival marks a major coup for The SoNo Collection and by extension Brookfield, which inherited the project in its acquisition last year of GGP. It will be the first Amazon store in Connecticut, with the retailer having two Manhattan locations along with one in Paramus, N.J., and two more in Massachusetts.

The Barnes & Noble 2014 closure took away the lone, full-service bookstore in Norwalk, with the space converted to a big-box liquor store called Wine & Beyond. Barnes & Noble has other area locations at the Stamford Town Center mall and shopping centers in Danbury, Westport, Milford and North Haven.

While The SoNo Collection includes many of the usual names from the rosters of area malls — some major draws like Apple, some run-of-the-mill staples like Bath & Body Works — Brookfield has promised it will differentiate the new shopping center with brands that make it a regional magnet.

“We have the retailers that the public is asking for, and that’s really the ‘raison ‘d’etre’ for a shopping center for the 21st century.” Matthew Seebeck, senior general manager of The SoNo Collection, said during a Tuesday tour of the mall as it nears completion. “We have found our greatest success working with tenants who are ‘digital natives’ and bringing them into brick-and-mortar.”

The original SoNo Collection plans earmarked nearly 6,000 square feet for an Amazon storefront, located on the mall’s second level overlooking a massive oval atrium across from Bloomingdale’s.

Amazon 4-Star stores are showcases for what the company describes as “curated” items, those that are bestsellers or otherwise rated highly by Amazon.com shoppers including books; as well as its own lines of devices like Amazon Echo voice assistants, Kindle e-books and Fire tablet computers.

The company separately developed an Amazon Go concept that features “grab-and-go” foods and wireless sensors that automatically charge customer accounts as they leave the stores. Amazon’s biggest move into physical retail to date was its 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods Market, with the company since extending discounts to Whole Foods shoppers through its Amazon Prime membership service and other offers.

Includes prior reporting by Kelly Kultys.

