Jose Morales of Trumbull, Conn., is greeted by Lissi Gray of Wilton after a run down Windham Mountain on a monoski in 2019. Morales, who was paralyzed in a ladder accident, will ski in the 20th Michael Gray Memorial Ski and Snowboard Race on March 7. Lissi Gray was Michael Gray's grandmother, for whom the race is named.

WILTON — The 20th Michael Gray Memorial Ski and Snowboard Race benefiting the Adaptive Sports Foundation will take place on Saturday, March 7, at Ski Windham in Windham, N.Y.

The race honor the memory of Wilton resident Michael J. Gray, a snowboard instructor with the Ski Windham Snow Sports School, who was tragically killed in a car accident.

To honor his memory and dedication to snow sports, the Gray family started a memorial race in Michael’s honor. The proceeds from the race are donated to the foundation, which offers a disabled person the chance to enjoy the sport of skiing/snowboarding as much as Michael did.

At the race, the Gray family will once again host the Morales family of Trumbull. Jose, a father of three, was left paralyzed from the waist down in a ladder accident. He is in his fourth season at Windham Mountain on a monoski.

Founded in 1984, the nonprofit Adaptive Sports Foundation provides children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities and chronic illnesses outdoor physical activity, education, support and community. It offers both winter and summer sports including an active competition program, preparing athletes for Paralympic and Special Olympic competition.

It also helps men and women of the armed forces, who have been severely injured, learn to ski or snowboard through the ASF Warriors in Motion® (WIM) programs. The ASF is proud to have been one of the first programs in the country to offer sport programs to our wounded military personnel and in the past twelve years, has served hundreds of wounded warriors and their families.

For details on the race or to donate a raffle item, visit remembermichael.com.