Aloha shirts on 'boogaloos' link symbol of peace to violence CALEB JONES, Associated Press Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 11:29 a.m.
HONOLULU (AP) — People following a violent movement that promotes a second U.S. civil war or the breakdown of modern society have been showing up at recent protests across the nation armed and wearing tactical gear. But the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has adopted an unlikely public and online symbol: the so-called Hawaiian shirt.
The often brightly colored, island-themed garment, known in Hawaii as an aloha shirt, is to people across the world synonymous with a laid back lifestyle. But in Hawaii, it has an association with aloha — the Native Hawaiian spirit of love, compassion and mercy.