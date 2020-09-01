Almost all Vermont '17 overdose victims had state contact

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A new report from the Vermont Health Department found that almost all the victims of fatal drug overdoses in 2017 had contact with at least one state agency prior to their death.

The “Social Autopsy” released Monday found that 98% of the 109 people who died of drug overdoses in 2017 had interacted with at least one state agency, while two-thirds interacted with three or more state agencies.

The report comes as overdose deaths are up this year over 2019.

“Any overdose death is one too many,” Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said in a statement. “This report will be a valuable resource in our ongoing work to improve how we can help people with substance use disorders and those struggling with addiction.”

In June 2019, Vermont reported 48 such fatalities since the beginning of the year. Preliminary data for this year shows there have been 72 overdose-related deaths over the same period.

The review funded by a federal grant found that many Vermonters who died had complex needs as well as varied physical and mental health conditions. They also were prescribed more controlled substances than the Vermont population in general and had multiple interactions with Emergency Medical Services.