Allegheny County's positive virus tests 'truly alarming'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million residents, is reporting its highest one-day total of positive coronavirus tests Thursday that officials are saying is a larger increase than expected.

The county reported 233 more new positive tests, a day after it reported a single-day high of 110 positive test results.

“While an increase in the number of cases was expected — this is larger than expected,” the county said in a statement. “The expectation is that the numbers will also significantly increase again tomorrow.”

On Twitter, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who lives in Allegheny County, called Thursday's figure "truly alarming." The county's percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations are also on the rise.

The county, Pennsylvania's second-most populous after Philadelphia, had avoided the higher case counts that hit Philadelphia and much of eastern Pennsylvania in the spring. But over the weekend, Allegheny County officials ordered a halt to drinking alcohol in bars and restaurants in response to a spike in positive tests.

County health authorities say the median age of the people testing positive is 29. They are asking residents to consider postponing plans to travel to a coronavirus hot spot, and to self-quarantine for 14 days and get tested when returning.

