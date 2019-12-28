All good things come to an end: Veteran closes barber shop

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — It was a full house in Everett's Barber Shop on Harper Road in Beckley on Dec. 13 as family, friends, longtime customers and even a service dog named Blitz stopped in for a visit.

The guests shared stories, laughs, hugs and pizza — a few old pals huddled in a corner enjoyed a couple of beers — while 72-year-old Everett Reece completed the final haircuts of his 53-year career.

Reece picked up his first pair of scissors in 1966 while serving in the U.S. Navy. He says he didn't enjoy his first assignment in the Navy, so he asked if he could switch from laundry to barber.

"I cut hair for four years on that ship," he said of how he got his start on the USS Rushmore. "I remember one day I cut 84 heads."

When Reece's time in the Navy was up, he moved to Charleston, where he met his wife Carol, with whom he shares four children and six grandchildren.

It was with Carol that Reece started Everett's Barber Shop in Beckley in 1971.

Reece has formed many relationships in the years since, making friends of customers and even of their children.

One of those men, Scott Cantley, of Beckley, was among those who stopped in for a final haircut — one last conversation in Reece's familiar barber chair.

Reece said Cantley was just like a son to him.

"His daddy always told me, 'if something ever happened to me,' that I was supposed to always make sure Scott was OK, and that's what I've always done," Reece said, as he placed the clippers against Cantley's head. "I've taken that job very seriously."

And Cantley said Reece has done well.

"Everett has gotten me through a lot," he confirmed. "He helped me through my marriage, and he was just always there for advice. I've been having him cut my hair for as long as I can remember.

"He's just a standup guy, and he means a lot to anyone who has ever come in here."

Cell phone chatter was never among the background noise at Everett's Barber Shop.

A sign on the wall read, "No cell phones. Respect your fellow customers." And his customers obeyed.

Instead, the main noises inside his shop were in-person conversations and the slight creak of the old-fashioned green and white checkered floor.

Reece said he knows he'll miss the people and the work that has been part of his daily life for more than 50 years.

"But I know I'm ready for the next chapter," he said, explaining he intends to spend more time at his church, Sts. Peter and Paul, where he hopes to become a youth leader.

"I've had a lot of talents in my life, and I've always been a storyteller," he said. "I think it's time to use that and do what the Lord has called me to do at this point in my life."

And though he's ready to move on, he says he'll always look back with fondness on the memories he made at Everett's Barber Shop.

"There is not a day I have dreaded coming in that door," he said, gesturing to the entrance of his shop, where the "OPEN" sign faced outward one last time.