All-America honors for Wilton Running Club relay

Wilton Running Club members Sam Kurian, Steve Hergenrother, Danny Gall, and Brian Gall (left to right) combined to finish eighth in a relay and earn All-America honors at the National Junior Olympics. Wilton Running Club members Sam Kurian, Steve Hergenrother, Danny Gall, and Brian Gall (left to right) combined to finish eighth in a relay and earn All-America honors at the National Junior Olympics. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Running Club Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Running Club Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close All-America honors for Wilton Running Club relay 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Four Wilton Running Club members earned All-America honors at the USATF (USA Track & Field) National Junior Olympics championship meet in Sacramento, Calif.

Competing in the boys 13/14-year-old division, Sam Kurian, Brian Gall, Danny Gall, and Steven Hergenrother combined to finish eighth in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 9:05:06.

The top-eight finishers in each event were named All-Americans at the meet, which took place July 22-28 on the campus of Sacramento State college.

The four Wilton Running Club runners had qualified for the Junior Olympics nationals by winning the 4x800 relay in a time of 9:20.02 at the USATF Region 1 championships (July 11-14) in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

“We always have at least one very strong mid-distance runner in our club and it has been that way since the club’s inception,” said Wilton Running Club coach Mary Zengo. “I have found that this inevitably leads to the development of a group of very strong runners and that is so for this group.

“They knew they were strong and had a chance to do something special as team and they all decided to not run their individual events and focus on the 4x800 and win together,” added Zengo.

Notes: Lia Lombardi also competed for the Wilton Running Club at the National Junior Olympics, finishing 46th in the girls 11/12-year-old 400-meter dash with a time of 1:12.

Five eighth graders who compete for the Wilton Running Club have now run the equivalent of a sub-five minute mile in the 1500-meter race.

The Wilton Running Club competes in the Western Connecticut Middle School Conference and at USATF-sanctioned track and cross country meets.