Alert: Turkish President Erdogan calls explosion on main street in Istanbul an "attack"; says six people killed and 53 wounded

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Erdogan calls explosion on main street in Istanbul an "attack"; says six people killed and 53 wounded.
- American Legion Post 86 leads Wilton's 2022 Veterans Day ceremony
- Wilton may get new, uniform sign policy after violations
- Wilton Dems 'thrilled' by Election Day results, DTC chair says
- Wilton school board chair announces her retirement
- Wilton schools see uptick in 'significant' mental health concerns
- Newtown, Wilton considered top sites for regional firing range
- What Wilton voters need to know for the Nov. 8 election
- Bus tour explores Wilton's historic roots
- Wilton to consider a 32-unit development near the library
- Wilton's state candidates square off in live debate