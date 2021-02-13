Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement 'has only just begun'
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
e-Edition
Archives
Advertise
About Us
Print Archives
Contact The Wilton Bulletin
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Education
Police & Fire
Business
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Recommended
Wilton superintendent: Two more positive COVID-19 cases in district
Nature Center brings environmental lessons home to Wilton’s youth
Wilton superintendent: New COVID case reported at Cider Mill
Wilton Fire Department hires new deputy fire chief
Mountainside treatment center in Wilton offering support groups
‘Scholarly Series:’ Wilton Library, Historical Society having
Wilton Warrior Words: Long live dead languages
‘Exploring Stone Walls:’ Weir Farm in Wilton, Ridgefield offering
Wilton ‘Winter Fest’ aims to help small businesses during pandemic
Winter storm forces closures in Wilton, outages expected
News
Alert: Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement 'has only just begun'
Feb. 13, 2021
Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 4:14 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump welcomes impeachment acquittal, says his movement 'has only just begun.'