Alert: The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.

News
Jan. 8, 2021
Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 9:25 a.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. has recorded more than 4,000 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time.