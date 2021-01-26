Skip to main content
Alert: Senate confirms longtime Biden confidant Antony Blinken as secretary of state
News
Jan. 26, 2021
Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 12:53 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms longtime Biden confidant Antony Blinken as secretary of state.