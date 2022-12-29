Alert: Recount confirms Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general’s race

PHOENIX (AP) — Recount confirms Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in Arizona attorney general’s race.
