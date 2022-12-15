Alert: Peruvian judge approves 18-month detention for ousted President Castillo as officials build case he incited rebellion

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian judge approves 18-month detention for ousted President Castillo as officials build case he incited rebellion.
- Wilton Schools see uptick in absences amid flu season, COVID
- CT Culture Crawl returns to support local theater, business
- How new zoning regulations will shape future of Wilton Center
- Wilton school board fills vacancy in split vote
- Visibility test scheduled for Bus Barn cell tower in Wilton
- Wilton officials 'concerned' about bordering cannabis businesses
- 'Handsome' Wilton Center housing proposal raises zoning concerns
- Wilton BOE looks to fill vacancy left by chairwoman retiring
- Wilton police want staff fully trained on crisis intervention
- Revised mixed-use project gets better reception by Wilton P&Z