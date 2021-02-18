Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
e-Edition
Archives
Advertise
About Us
Print Archives
Contact The Wilton Bulletin
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Education
Police & Fire
Business
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Opinion
Real Estate
HealthyCT
Sponsored Content
Camp Guide
Staycations
Classifieds
Recommended
Wilton’s WinterFest helps boost local businesses struggling during...
Wilton ski teams start seasons strong
Wilton superintendent: Two more positive COVID-19 cases in district
Nature Center brings environmental lessons home to Wilton’s youth
Wilton superintendent: New COVID case reported at Cider Mill
Wilton Fire Department hires new deputy fire chief
Mountainside treatment center in Wilton offering support groups
‘Scholarly Series:’ Wilton Library, Historical Society having
Wilton Warrior Words: Long live dead languages
‘Exploring Stone Walls:’ Weir Farm in Wilton, Ridgefield offering
News
Alert: Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead
Feb. 18, 2021
Updated: Feb. 18, 2021 6:46 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan officials say 3 climbers who went missing on K2 are dead.