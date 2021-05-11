Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
e-Edition
Archives
Advertise
About Us
Print Archives
Contact The Wilton Bulletin
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Education
Police & Fire
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Wilton church addressing basic needs during Diaper Drive
French scholarship: St. Luke’s student in New Canaan wins
Wilton Library becoming social with ice cream for May 8
Wilton paving roads updated as part of proposed 2021 program
Wilton HS associate principal accepts new position at Washington School
Uptick in wetlands infractions leaves some residents frustrated
Possible solar project pegged for Wilton landfill
Wilton Garden Club readies for return of Mother’s Day plant sale
Wilton community leaders: Here’s how to seek help for domestic violence
Developers seek to build luxury apartments near Wilton Center
News
Alert: Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel
May 11, 2021
Updated: May 11, 2021 8:33 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli rescue service: 2 women killed in rocket attacks on southern Israel.