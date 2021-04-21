Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Israeli military reports air-raid sirens in village near nuclear reactor
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
e-Edition
Archives
Advertise
About Us
Print Archives
Contact The Wilton Bulletin
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Education
Police & Fire
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Wilton has administered over 3,000 COVID vaccines so far
Wilton paving roads updated as part of proposed 2021 program
Heibeck’s reopens for season, celebrates 90 years in Wilton
Wilton High counselor overwhelmed by community support before...
Wilton Chamber presenting ‘Economic Forecast Meeting’’
First selectman: Public vote on emergency communications...
Flags flown at half-staff to remember shooting victims
‘You need to up your game,’ official tells apartment developer
Wilton finance board OKs 1.49% tax rate hike
Wilton transfer station now open three hours every Saturday
News
Alert: Israeli military reports air-raid sirens in village near nuclear reactor
April 21, 2021
Updated: April 21, 2021 7:30 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli military reports air-raid sirens in village near nuclear reactor.