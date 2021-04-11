Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
e-Edition
Archives
Advertise
About Us
Print Archives
Contact The Wilton Bulletin
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
News
Politics & Elections
Connecticut
Town Government
Education
Police & Fire
Opinion
Business
Real Estate
Sports
High School Sports
UConn
Entertainment
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Obituaries
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
DPW director: Proposed trash-hauling deal could save Wilton $100K annually
Survey: Parents mostly satisfied with special education...
Socks for Soldiers club makes one final push for donations
Wilton Garden Club members hosting daffodil festival
Vanderslice, Haskell do not support S.B. 1024
Wilton firefighters have more time to use vacation hours
Local church adding generator to act as emergency center
Wilton considers developing outdoor dining regulations
Socks for Soldiers drive in Wilton underway
Indoor domed sports complex proposed in Wilton
News
Alert: Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion
April 11, 2021
Updated: April 11, 2021 7:32 p.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters to become first male Japanese major champion.