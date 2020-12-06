Alcoa selling southwestern Indiana mill in $670 million deal

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — Alcoa Corp. has reached an agreement to sell a large part of its aluminum manufacturing operations along the Ohio River in southwestern Indiana.

The Pittsburgh-based company announced this past week it would sell the Warrick Operations rolling mill to Kaiser Aluminum Corp. in a $670 million deal.

Nearly 1,200 people working at the rolling mill will become Kaiser employees under the deal, which is expected to become final in March, Alcoa Warrick spokeswoman Kari Fluegel told the Evansville Courier & Press.

No immediate significant changes to the mill’s operations by California-based Kaiser are expected, Fluegel said.

Alcoa opened the rolling mill in 1964 at the Warrick County location about 10 miles east of Evansville. The company said the sale was part of a decision to raise money by selling non-core assets.

Alcoa said it would continue to operate its aluminum smelter and coal-fired power plant at the site, which together have about 650 workers.

The company closed the smelter in 2016 citing low aluminum prices, but decided to partially reopened it the following year.