Albuquerque zoo selling paintings by animals to raise money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A closed zoo in New Mexico is trying to raise money by selling paintings — by the zoo's animals.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports the New Mexico BioPark Society is offering artwork by the zoo's elephants holding paint brushes in their trunks, snow leopards using their paws and other animals to buy zookeeper equipment.

Art collectors can check out the paintings at the Art Gone Wild online gallery. The prices range from $25 to nearly $600.

New Mexico BioPark Society development director Allyson Zahm says money raised from the art will be used to buy the zookeepers the things needed for animal enrichment.

Zahm says buyers can also pick a color and have Alice, the elephant, paint it for them. She says the zoo will even capture the painting on video.

The goal for this month was $3,000. The society reached the goal and hope to continue raising more.

The ABQ BioPark Zoo has been closed for weeks because of COVID-19.