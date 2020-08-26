Albuquerque police pull tweet denouncing Wisconsin shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police have deleted a tweet that denounced the “senseless” shooting of a Black man by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police and expressed sympathy for his family.

Police Chief Mike Geier said Tuesday the tweet attributed to him was sent in error and issued a public apology.

“The senseless shooting of Jacob Blake once again shows why our community and communities across the nation are seeking justice and change,” the now-deleted tweet read. “On Behalf of APD, I offer my sympathy to Jacob Blake’s family and his children who witnessed this disturbing act. I sincerely hope he makes a full recovery.”

Video of officers shooting Blake while his back was turned to them has generated angry demonstrations in Kenosha, and even ignited NBA basketball stars LeBron James to speak out.

But Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos, who had advised that the department send a tweet about the Blake shooting, said the social media post was sent without giving Geier a chance to review it.

Albuquerque Police Officers’ Association president Sean Willoughby called the tweet embarrassing.

Albuquerque police remain under court-order reforms following a harsh report about excessive force cases and the department’s own string of police shootings that sparked violent protests in 2014.