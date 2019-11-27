Albuquerque Fire Rescue: 2 dead after house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead following a house fire in southwest Albuquerque late Tuesday night.

A third person was taken to a hospital. That person’s condition wasn’t released and no identities were released.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue say crews responding to a report of a fire in the residence with victims trapped inside found smoke and flames when they arrived.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.