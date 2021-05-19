Alaska lawmakers face special session on budget, dividend

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Big issues Alaska lawmakers faced at the start of the regular session in January remain unsettled at the end, including the state budget and size of the check to be paid to residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund.
Lawmakers face two special sessions, the first of which starts Thursday, with Gov. Mike Dunleavy seeking resolution on the dividend and fiscal issues that have vexed the state for years. Legislators share the concerns but whether they can agree on a plan is unclear.