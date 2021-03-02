Alarm grows in Serbia over virus surge; lockdown urged JOVANA GEC, Associated Press March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 7:34 a.m.
1 of9 Workers unload boxes of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at the Belgrade Airport, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. 150,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines were delivered to Serbia. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Workers unload boxes of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at the Belgrade Airport, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. 150,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines were delivered to Serbia. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Workers unload boxes of the Astra Zeneca vaccine at the Belgrade Airport, Serbia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. 150,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines were delivered to Serbia. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 file photo, workers unload a container of China's Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines at the Belgrade Airport in Serbia. China is providing the vaccine to countries such as Serbia and Hungary -- a significant geopolitical victory in Central Europe and the Balkans, where the West, China and Russia are competing for political and economic influence. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 People rest and are monitored for the possibility of side effects after receiving a dose of Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. China is providing the vaccine to countries such as Serbia and Hungary -- a significant geopolitical victory in Central Europe and the Balkans, where the West, China and Russia are competing for political and economic influence. Darko Vojinovic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 A man receives a Chinese made Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. China is providing the vaccine to countries such as Serbia and Hungary -- a significant geopolitical victory in Central Europe and the Balkans, where the West, China and Russia are competing for political and economic influence. Laszlo Balogh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian health experts urged the government on Tuesday to introduce a state of emergency and a strict lockdown to halt a surge in coronavirus infections that they say threaten the Balkan nation's health care system.
The numbers of daily new infections have been rising sharply in the nation of 7 million despite a mass inoculation campaign that so far has seen nearly 1 million people receive a first vaccine shot. That rate of vaccinations has made Serbia, a non-European Union nation, one of the best in Europe when it comes to delivering vaccines to its citizens.