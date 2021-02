WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A man accused in the stabbing death of a motorist who stopped to assist him on a roadside pleaded guilty to capital murder in a plea agreement that avoided a potential death penalty.

Ronald Jason Mann, 33, entered the plea during a hearing in Elmore County on Thursday, news outlets reported. He will be sentenced to life without parole in the killing of Davon Waldrep, 47, on Sept. 2, 2018.